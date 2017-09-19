Loading…
Logo for the brand Luxe Delta-8

Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks | 3.5-4.5 Grams

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD
About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks, or "asteroids" are made from organic high CBD cannabis flowers, that are then dipped in pure D8 distillate, rolled in kiefed, heated, and then re-dipped and re-kiefed for an extra thick outer layer.

Delta-8, CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower

Net Wt. 3.5 grams

Blue Moon Rocks effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
