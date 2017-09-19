About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks, or "asteroids" are made from organic high CBD cannabis flowers, that are then dipped in pure D8 distillate, rolled in kiefed, heated, and then re-dipped and re-kiefed for an extra thick outer layer.



Delta-8, CBD and terpene rich

Solvent and pesticide free

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC



Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower



Net Wt. 3.5 grams