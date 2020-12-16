About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
No GMOs
No Chemicals
Single-Origin Terpenes
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
390 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
