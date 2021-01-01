Loading…
Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

About this product

Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.

This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.

No GMOs
No Chemicals
Single-Origin Terpenes
