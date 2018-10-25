About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!