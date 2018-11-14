Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Luxe Delta-8

Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Vape Pen | Blue Zkittlez

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free

🌱All Natural

🕑Timed Dosing System

Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.

This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.

Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.

Blue Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!