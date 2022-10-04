King Louis OG 2ml D8 + D9 THC Vape Pen
About this product
Habit's D8 + D9 THC hemp extract blend spares no room for less potent analogs of fillers. Habit combined the strongest. actives for the best experience, and loaded it in the hardest hitting hardware available.
Habit's 2 gram rechargeable cartridges vaporize gobs of oil with every rip, and even offer a preheat function to maximize efficiency.
You can rest assured you are not inhaling toxic heavy metals or pesticides with Habit, as thier oil batches all undergo comprhensive full panel lab testing.
Enjoy the highest grade extracts in the most advanced delivery system available with Habit.
About this strain
King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
Questions about King Louis strain
Is King Louis an indica or sativa?
King Louis is an indica.
How does King Louis make you feel?
King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.
How does King Louis taste?
King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.
What terpenes are in King Louis?
King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to King Louis?
Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.
