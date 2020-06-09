About this product
Lab-tested and contains less than 0.3% THC
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
SHIPS TO ALL 50 STATES
Our lineup includes live resin vape cartridges, gummies, water-soluble syrups, tinctures, vape pens, and of course, Delta-8 THC flower.
At Luxe, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Dealt-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.