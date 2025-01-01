About this product
THCa, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp.
As the precursor to THC, THCa converts into THC when decarboxylated, providing a milder, nuanced experience compared to other forms of cannabis. These THCa vapes offer a unique journey, blending relaxation with alertness.
Experience a subtle sense of euphoria, heightened focus, and a calming serenity that envelops you, typically within minutes after consumption. These effects can last for hours, providing a sustained period of clarity and peace. Habit's THCa Sauce Pens are versatile and can be incorporated into your daily routine seamlessly.
Embrace the world of THCa, where you can dive into a sensory experience unlike any other. The complex aroma profiles, diverse strains, and balanced, soothing effects makes these Habit THCa vape pens an unparalleled choice for both connoisseurs and newcomers to the world of hemp-derived products.
OG Glue 2ml Live Resin Sauce Pen
Luxe THCVape pens
About this brand
Luxe THC
Redefining Hemp-Derived THC and Rare Cannabinoids
From Delta-8 vape pens to THC drinks and edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.
