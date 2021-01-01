Loading…
Luxe Delta-8

Pineapple Delta-8 THC Gummies | 500mg | 20 Count

About this product

Made with real fruit puree and premium cannabinoid extracts, our delta-8 THC gummies provide a euphoric cerebral experience and a slightly relaxed physical feeling, along with a natural soft texture and mouthwatering pineapple taste.

Delta-8 THC is a milder version of Delta-9, with substantially lower psychoactive effects. Our broad-spectrum, GMO-free formula is made in the USA and contains no traces of Delta-9 THC.

Handcrafted in small batches
Third-party lab tested
No detectable Delta-9 THC

Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-8 THC
