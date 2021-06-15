Luxe Delta-8
About this product
Our king sized pre-filled cones are stuffed with over a gram of flower. We use high CBD hemp flower and carefully infuse it with pure Delta-8 distillate for a potent finish.
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
389 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!