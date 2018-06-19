Habit Pre-filled Chillum | 70% Flower + 30% Oil
About this product
This ultra potent all glass design holds over double the concentrate of a standard infused pre roll and offers bigger, more potent rips.
Contains 70% Indoor D8 Flower & 30% Delta-8 Distillate
PURE
The elimination of the need for a wrap offers more purity in flavor as there is no burning paper to inhale.
CONVENIENT
Habit Chillums are ultra potent and will last even seasoned veterans quite a few sessions. The silicon cap makes the chillum super simple to extinguish and store in pocket or purse for later.
GLASS
Feel free to keep and reuse this super convenient piece once the flower is gone. The chillum is easy to clean, super portable and can be kept packed in a pocket or purse with the silicon cap for quick and easy use on the go. Otherwise, recycle it and go get another.
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products.
From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
THC-O
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.