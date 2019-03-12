Strawberry Shortcake 2ml Delta-8 Vape Pen
About this product
Packed with two full grams of lab-tested Delta-8 distillate and live resin terpenes, our Delta-8 THC Vape Pen is ready to take on hundreds of vape sessions. Whether you vape once or multiple times a day, you can rest assured that our 2mL Delta-8 disposable vape pen won’t let you down.
Capacity: 2 gram (2000mg)
Life Span: Up to 1000 draws
Contains single-origin cannabis-derived terpenes
Easy to operate auto-draw function
Rechargeable
Lab-tested
Our Delta-8 THC Vape Pen offers the auto-draw function, which does away with complicated temperature settings. Instead, the Delta-8 THC 2mL Vape Pen is easy to use and allows users to inhale to receive a massive cloud of Delta-8 THC-packed vapor.
Hit after hit, you’ll find that the Delta-8 THC Vape Pen offers long-lasting effects. From pure relaxation to positive thoughts, Delta-8 THC is an effective cannabinoid that’s taking the world by storm.
If you’re ready to experience the world in a new and positive light — grab a Delta-8 THC 2mL Vape Pen today!
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
About this brand
Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products.
From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.