About this product

Made with real fruit puree and premium cannabinoid extracts, our delta-8 THC gummies provide a euphoric cerebral experience and a slightly relaxed physical feeling, along with a natural soft texture and mouthwatering watermelon flavor.



Delta-8 THC is a milder version of Delta-9, with substantially lower psychoactive effects. Our broad-spectrum, GMO-free formula is made in the USA and contains no traces of Delta-9 THC.



Handcrafted in small batches

Third-party lab tested

No detectable Delta-9 THC



Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-8 THC