About this product
Enter a dreamscape of blissful repose with LUXE's Zkittlez THC-Infused Indica Gummies, loaded with 25mg THC per piece.
Inspired by the vibrant spectrum of fruity flavors found in the Zkittlez strain, every bite carries a burst of tropical euphoria, tinged with hints of berry and citrus. This is not just a treat for your taste buds; it's an ode to relaxation, a nod to nighttime narratives where stress dissipates into serenity.
Every package is loaded with a profound 250mg of THC, ensuring that relaxation is but a gummy away. Each chewable gem holds 25mg of THC, meticulously measured to offer an evening filled with meditative and calming vibes. For those who prefer to tread lightly, a quarter gummy provides a mellow 6.25mg, allowing you to gently ebb into a state of tranquil delight.
LUXE's devotion to premium edibles shines brightly in this product. They're not only delectable but also conscientiously crafted to cater to various dietary needs. Gluten-free and respectful to the animal kingdom, these vegan-friendly gummies are the epitome of mindful indulgence.
Dive deep into a sea of calm and let LUXE's Zkittlez THC-Infused Indica Gummies be your guiding star, illuminating the path to profound relaxation and peaceful introspection.
25mg THC per piece
Each gummy can be divided into 4 pieces
250mg THC total per pack
10 count
Zkittlez THC-Infused Indica Gummies | 25mg THC per piece
Luxe THCGummies
About this brand
Luxe THC
Redefining Hemp-Derived THC and Rare Cannabinoids
From Delta-8 vape pens to THC drinks and edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.
