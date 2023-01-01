About this product
Sleep Cartridge - 1g
THC/CBD Ratio: 100:1
Patient Notes:
With a potent 100:1 THC to CBD ratio, this cartridge offers a unique blend of therapeutic benefits that provide a relaxing and sedative effect on the body, while also delivering higher cognitive side effects that are better suited for nighttime use.
The carefully crafted formula of LuxLyte Sleep Cartridges is aimed at inducing a deep sense of relaxation and tranquility, helping you unwind after a long and stressful day. The high THC content delivers a calming effect on the mind, promoting a state of calmness and peacefulness that is essential for restful sleep. Meanwhile, the CBD component of the formula provides added therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation and soothing pain, to ensure that you wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized.
THC/CBD Ratio: 100:1
Patient Notes:
With a potent 100:1 THC to CBD ratio, this cartridge offers a unique blend of therapeutic benefits that provide a relaxing and sedative effect on the body, while also delivering higher cognitive side effects that are better suited for nighttime use.
The carefully crafted formula of LuxLyte Sleep Cartridges is aimed at inducing a deep sense of relaxation and tranquility, helping you unwind after a long and stressful day. The high THC content delivers a calming effect on the mind, promoting a state of calmness and peacefulness that is essential for restful sleep. Meanwhile, the CBD component of the formula provides added therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation and soothing pain, to ensure that you wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LuxLyte
LuxLyte focuses on creating high-quality products using pure CO2-extracted organic cannabis and in-house cannabis derived terpenes. LuxLyte uses no additives for a safe and clean experience. Our process of refinement ensures that our products maintain the highest quality possible. Every product passes through consistent quality control, including internal testing and New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved 3rd party lab testing. Through the use of pure cannabis CBD derived from our own high CBD strains, we achieve exact ratios.
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
State License(s)
MM0501M