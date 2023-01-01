About this product
Awake Cartridge - 1g
THC/CBD Ratio: 20:1
Patient Notes:
With a well-balanced 20:1 THC to CBD ratio, this cartridge is guaranteed to provide you with an uplifting and euphoric effect that will help you feel invigorated and ready to take on your day. This cartridge boasts a carefully curated blend of THC and CBD, which work together to provide a host of benefits that can help you feel your best throughout the day. While the THC content provides a euphoric and uplifting effect, the CBD helps to counteract some of the cognitive side effects that are often associated with THC consumption, ensuring that you stay focused and clear-headed throughout the day.
Whether you're looking to stay productive at work, tackle a new project, or simply enjoy a day out with friends, LuxLyte Awake Cartridges are the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a little extra pep to their step.
About this brand
LuxLyte
LuxLyte focuses on creating high-quality products using pure CO2-extracted organic cannabis and in-house cannabis derived terpenes. LuxLyte uses no additives for a safe and clean experience. Our process of refinement ensures that our products maintain the highest quality possible. Every product passes through consistent quality control, including internal testing and New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved 3rd party lab testing. Through the use of pure cannabis CBD derived from our own high CBD strains, we achieve exact ratios.
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
State License(s)
MM0501M