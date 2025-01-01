About this product
250:1 Gold Cartridge 1.0g - Cherry Wine
LuxLyteCartridges
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
