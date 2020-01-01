 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ma Kush's CBD

Ma Kush's CBD

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Ma Kush's CBD

I have been cooking all my life. Growing up on a farm in a family of seven kids, my mother (an amazing, hardworking woman) put us all to work. Cooking three meals a day, as well as pickling, drying, canning, and freezing everything from fruits to nuts to vegetables to meats. Nothing went to waste - we were truly a "farm-to-table" kind of family before it was the "in" thing to be. Little did I know that everything I learned from my mother and father (an incredible farmer) would all come "full circle" in the development of my business - Ma Kush's™CBD. Ma Kush's™ CBD creates wholesome and healthy, organically grown products. I grow my own flowers and herbs along with using only the best ingredients to create exceptional products that will have you saying “Bring me Ma Kush’s™ CBD”. This is my passion, my labor of love that I can share with everyone.