I have been cooking all my life. Growing up on a farm in a family of seven kids, my mother (an amazing, hardworking woman) put us all to work. Cooking three meals a day, as well as pickling, drying, canning, and freezing everything from fruits to nuts to vegetables to meats. Nothing went to waste - we were truly a "farm-to-table" kind of family before it was the "in" thing to be. Little did I know that everything I learned from my mother and father (an incredible farmer) would all come "full circle" in the development of my business - Ma Kush's™CBD. Ma Kush's™ CBD creates wholesome and healthy, organically grown products. I grow my own flowers and herbs along with using only the best ingredients to create exceptional products that will have you saying “Bring me Ma Kush’s™ CBD”. This is my passion, my labor of love that I can share with everyone.