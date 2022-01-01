Welcome to Mac's Topicals!



Mac's Topicals is a women-owned all natural, vegan CBD business in Petaluma, CA. All products are handmade with a focus on using organic and fair trade ingredients. We take pride in creating high quality products with simple ingredients using sustainable practices. Our products are not only for you but for your pets too! Want to support not only 1 but 2 women owned small businesses?! Check out our CBD dog treats! We partnered with Woof Baked Goods in Santa Rosa, CA to bring you organic fresh baked CBD treats.

Our Vision:

To educate and show the masses that CBD and other cannabinoids are plant-based medicine that does not need alteration like pharmaceuticals. I hope to empower people through CBD and improve their quality of life.

Our Mission: My mission is to spread the amazing benefits of cannabinoids by creating all natural, plant-based products with the highest quality CBD. Sourcing fresh, organic raw materials and packaging in a sustainable fashion. Keeping our products affordable and available for everyone to use.

More about us:



Hello! I am Mackenzie the owner and creator behind Mac's Topicals. I am an experienced CBD user, with 8 years of experience with CBD specifically, 5 years of growing experience and 4 years of aiding others in their journeys with my products. I am an avid hiker, weight lifter and a very anxious person. Each of these are aided with CBD and that is not all!



I first sought out CBD to aid in my stomach problems including IBS as soon as I turned 18 and could buy CBD specific products. In late 2017 my mom had plantar fasciitis and was in a lot of pain in her day to day activities. I created the bud balm for her and within weeks she was hiking with me. I began giving it out to friends, family and anyone willing to try.



Once the pandemic hit, I was just about to graduate with my degree in Global Studies and got laid off. With my degree I focused on development in the less developed countries around the world. I still would love to work around the world in development projects, but I am grateful to be able to aid those in my community, especially in a time like this. I figured this was a perfect time to turn my passion into my career. I have always love helping others from a young age, and I have always had the goal to improve people's quality of life. My first market was a Community Unity event put on by activist in the BLM movement. These incredible women inspired and encouraged me to pursue my dreams. The movement became my life the summer of 2020, and although the circumstances were horrendous. I am eternally grateful for the people I met, what I learned and the progress made.



Since then I have grown my business into what it is today. I began doing farmers markets and now I do pop-ups and you can find my products in stores around Sonoma County.



I have expanded to so many different products even ones for your pets! The journey is just beginning! Thank you for being here.



