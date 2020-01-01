Mackenzie Medicinals blossomed into existence because of a skin cancer diagnosis. Several years ago William was diagnosed with a basal cell carcinoma on his face very close to his eye. Seeking a less invasive cure than surgery, he decided to treat it himself with cannabis oil. Fueled by his lifelong interest in shamanism, ethnobotany, and alternative medicines, William researched and fell in love with this amazing plant. Soon he was making medicines for family and friends. He created our topical oil for a family member to help ease the pain of fibromyalgia. Running and cycling friends successfully treated their sports injuries with it—pulled muscles, joint pain, and sprains. When Oreo, our 14 year-old Terrier developed arthritis, Pet CBD and our CBD dog treats were born. Our suppositories were created to ease our daughter's menstrual cramps. Mackenzie Medicinal products can now be found in local dispensaries. And more products are in the works including an herbal non-cannabis line using unusual herbal medicines from around the world. We use only organic ingredients and make all our medicines like we would take them ourselves. Because we do.