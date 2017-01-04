About this product
About this strain
Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
