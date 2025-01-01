About this product
Kick back with Poppabear Purp OG, a potent live rosin blend that captures the classic OG gas with a smooth, grape-kissed finish. This full-spectrum .5g disposable delivers rich flavor, heavy relaxation, and that signature purple calm you crave. Perfect for winding down, melting stress, and letting the world slow to your pace — pure solventless power in every puff.
Mac Pharms
At Mac Pharms, we believe cannabis should be clean, consistent , and crafted to improve lives. Our mission is to provide patients and consumers across the country with better medication and a premium cannabis experience free from the old stigmas. From cultivation to distribution , we focus on quality , transparency , and innovation so every product delivers the relief , enjoyment , and trust people deserve.
