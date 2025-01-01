About this product
“Keep the good vibes going with our 28-count pre-roll pack! Packed with premium flower, each roll delivers smooth hits, amazing flavor, and long-lasting enjoyment — perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself.”
Mac Pharms - Power Pack ( Indica , Hybrid , Sativa ) 28ct. Pre-rolls
by Mac Pharms
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
About this brand
Mac Pharms
At Mac Pharms, we believe cannabis should be clean, consistent , and crafted to improve lives. Our mission is to provide patients and consumers across the country with better medication and a premium cannabis experience free from the old stigmas. From cultivation to distribution , we focus on quality , transparency , and innovation so every product delivers the relief , enjoyment , and trust people deserve.
