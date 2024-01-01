Passion Fruit 200 MG Edibles

by MacPharms
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

8ct package of 25MG THC- infused Gummies Indica

About this strain

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand MacPharms
MacPharms
Shop products
MacPharms is committed to offering only the finest and most premium cannabis products in every category. We take pride not just when it comes out but also throughout our production process, because after all this work has been put into making your experience something special - you deserve nothing less than perfection!

Mac Pharms is redefining what you can expect from high-quality cannabis products. We are an evolving cannabis company driven by passion & finding a better way. Our desire is to provide you with the safest & cleanest products in the industry.

Life’s too short for bad weed
