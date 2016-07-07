Mad Cow Genetics
Emerald OG
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Emerald OG effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
