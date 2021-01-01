Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co
SereniTea
About this product
An African tapestry of herbal flower petals & berry fruit. Naturally caffeine free & organically lovely. Our hand crafted teas are rumored to provide pleasurable pain relief. Rooibos Tea is high in antioxidants, vitamins & minerals and is rumored to help aid allergies, colds, improve skin complexion & aid digestion. Rooibos, berries, fruit. Herbal/Indican, Relaxing Blend.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!