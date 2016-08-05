Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Crown Royale Terp Stick 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today
From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
Crown Royale effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
