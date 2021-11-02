Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a THC level of 20%. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that flowers within 9-10 weeks and that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.