Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Strawberry Lemonade Crumble 1g

SativaTHC 21%CBD

Strawberry Lemonade is a potent, sativa-dominant strain with an aroma as delicious as its name suggests. The strain is a combination of legendary Strawberry Cough and sour Lemon OG. Its effects start off with a focused head buzz that melts into physical relaxation.

172 people told us about effects:
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
