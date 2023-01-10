Madame Munchie's Royale Cup. An award-winning, large French macaron cookie, with a taste like chocolate peanut butter cups, so familiar, but so Royale! Vive le Cup Royale!



With a whopping 50 mg of THC in every cookie, best to keep them in a freezer, not just a refrigerator.



Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer and allow to thaw to room temperature before serving. A convenient slicing chart is provided for dosage control.



Madame Munchie's Royale Cup pairs well with Fleur prerolls to help get the party started, and Choco Haze for keeping it going!

