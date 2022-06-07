Available in: 10pc Bags



Flavor Profile: Watermelon



With a full spectrum of cannabinoids including 45mg of CBG, each Focus gummy is formulated to provide a natural boost of mental sharpness with a side of nice calm. Nano formulations are fast acting and highly bioavailable. This process breaks molecules down into droplets small enough for increased absorption through tissue cells. You’ll feel the effects faster.



10 pcs, 500mg per pack. Watermelon flavored.

50mg/pc, 45mg CBG + 5mg CBD.



WARNING

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.

National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222

Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.