Available in: 3oz stick



Experience Profile: Cooling sensation, Acute pain relief, Slight tingling sensation



Smack-down nagging aches and pains with MBAF roll-on Full Spectrum Muscle Freeze! An infusion of 3000mg of CBD-dominant full-spectrum hemp oil is added to every tube to help your muscles relax so that they may recover faster.



3000mg high-CBD full spectrum cannabinoids per stick



WARNING

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.

National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222

Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.