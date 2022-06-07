About this product
Available in: 3oz stick
Experience Profile: Cooling sensation, Acute pain relief, Slight tingling sensation
Smack-down nagging aches and pains with MBAF roll-on Full Spectrum Muscle Freeze! An infusion of 3000mg of CBD-dominant full-spectrum hemp oil is added to every tube to help your muscles relax so that they may recover faster.
3000mg high-CBD full spectrum cannabinoids per stick
WARNING
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.
National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222
Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
About this brand
Made By A Farmer
When the 2018 Farm Bill passed and legalized non-psychoactive cannabis hemp cultivation, we decided to become leaders in this budding industry.
We planted our first hemp crop on our 200 acre plot near Ann Arbor, MI in the Spring of 2019 and have been working to bring you premium-quality hemp products ever since.
We planted our first hemp crop on our 200 acre plot near Ann Arbor, MI in the Spring of 2019 and have been working to bring you premium-quality hemp products ever since.