Available in: 10pc Bags



Flavor Profile: Grape



With a full spectrum of cannabinoids including 25mg of CBN, Restfulness gummies lull you into a deep sleep so you can feel alert and refreshed when you fully wake. Nano formulations are fast acting and highly bioavailable. This process breaks molecules down into droplets small enough for increased absorption through tissue cells. You’ll feel the effects faster.



10 pcs, 500mg per pack. Grape flavored.

50mg/pc, 25mg CBN + 25mg CBD.



WARNING

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.

National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222

Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.