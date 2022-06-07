About this product
Available in: 10pc Bags
Flavor Profile: Passionfruit
With a rare full spectrum of cannabinoids including 15mg of CBDV and with 1mg of THCV, each Skinny V gummy helps balance your metabolism and regulate your appetite. Nano formulations are fast acting and highly bioavailable. This process breaks molecules down into droplets small enough for increased absorption through tissue cells. You’ll feel the effects faster.
10 pcs, 500mg per pack. Passionfruit.
50mg/pc, 15mg CBDV +1mg THCV + 15mg CBG + 19mg CBD
WARNING
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.
National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222
Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
About this brand
Made By A Farmer
When the 2018 Farm Bill passed and legalized non-psychoactive cannabis hemp cultivation, we decided to become leaders in this budding industry.
We planted our first hemp crop on our 200 acre plot near Ann Arbor, MI in the Spring of 2019 and have been working to bring you premium-quality hemp products ever since.
