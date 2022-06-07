Available in: 10pc Bags



Flavor Profile: Strawberry Kiwi



With a full spectrum of cannabinoids including 45mg of CBD, each Unwind gummy helps you naturally balance relaxation and alertness, with no intoxicating high.Nano formulations are fast acting and highly bioavailable. This process breaks molecules down into droplets small enough for increased absorption through tissue cells. You’ll feel the effects faster.



10 pcs, 500mg per pack. Strawberry Kiwi flavored.

50mg/pc, 45mg CBD + 3CBG + 2 CBN.



WARNING

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women - or by women planning to become pregnant - may result in fetal injury, preterm birth weight, or development problems for the child.

National Poison Control Center: 1-800-222-1222

Product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.