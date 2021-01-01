Made by Hemp
CBD gummies are tasty edibles that are made with hemp oil, which is a natural source of cannabidiol (CBD). CBD works positively with our endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for keeping our body in homeostasis. The hemp oil contains a powerful combination of phytonutrients that are a nutritional part of your daily routine. These CBD gummies are non-psychoactive.
40 gummies per bottle
25mg CBD per gummy (1,000mg CBD per bottle)
Assorted fruit flavors
Tasty Hemp Oil CBD gummies are made in small batches in a Michigan facility. The lab follows strict quality controls and the hemp oil is tested at a third-party lab to verify phytocannabinoid potency.
