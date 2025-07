100mg CBD/100mg THC



Revitalize your senses and soothe your discomfort with our Extra Strength CBD/THC Pain Relief Salve. Formulated with precision, this powerhouse blend features the dynamic duo of CBD and THC, complemented by the refreshing tingle of menthol, the comforting warmth of camphor, and the therapeutic touch of tea tree oil. Experience targeted relief as you apply our salve to affected areas, where the harmonious fusion of cannabinoids and natural botanicals works synergistically to ease pain and promote a sense of well-being. The cooling sensation of menthol, coupled with the calming effect of camphor and tea tree oil’s soothing properties, creates a holistic approach to pain management. Easy to apply and quick to absorb, our Extra Strength CBD/THC Pain Relief Salve is your go-to solution for intense relief.

