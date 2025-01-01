100mg Full Spectrum CBD



Extra Cooling Roll-On, a potent blend formulated to potentially alleviate discomfort with the power of menthol, camphor, and tea tree oil.



Powerful Relief: This roll-on features an intense formula designed to potentially target and soothe areas of discomfort, providing potential relief from muscle soreness, joint stiffness, or minor aches.



CBD Benefits: This roll-on aims to potentially reduce pain perception and inflammation in the affected areas.



Cooling Sensation: With menthol and camphor, this roll-on delivers an immediate cooling effect upon application, offering a potential numbing sensation that may help alleviate discomfort.



Natural Soothing: Tea tree oil, celebrated for its potential antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, adds a natural touch, potentially aiding in calming irritated skin and promoting comfort.



Convenient Application: The roll-on applicator allows for targeted and mess-free application, enabling easy use for precise areas requiring relief.

read more