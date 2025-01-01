About this product
100mg Full Spectrum CBD
Extra Cooling Roll-On, a potent blend formulated to potentially alleviate discomfort with the power of menthol, camphor, and tea tree oil.
Powerful Relief: This roll-on features an intense formula designed to potentially target and soothe areas of discomfort, providing potential relief from muscle soreness, joint stiffness, or minor aches.
CBD Benefits: This roll-on aims to potentially reduce pain perception and inflammation in the affected areas.
Cooling Sensation: With menthol and camphor, this roll-on delivers an immediate cooling effect upon application, offering a potential numbing sensation that may help alleviate discomfort.
Natural Soothing: Tea tree oil, celebrated for its potential antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, adds a natural touch, potentially aiding in calming irritated skin and promoting comfort.
Convenient Application: The roll-on applicator allows for targeted and mess-free application, enabling easy use for precise areas requiring relief.
About this brand
Made From Dirt
Made From Dirt is a wellness brand rooted in nature and driven by purpose. Founded in 2017 by a husband and wife team with over 15 years of experience in the industry, we are proud pioneers in cannabis. We craft our batches with care, using clean earth-grown ingredients. From pain salves to nourishing skincare, everything we make supports your body's natural rhythm and healing.
Proudly a small business. Always grounded. Forever Made From Dirt.
Find our hemp CBD products on our website and find our 1:1 in licensed California retailers
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004885
