Made From Dirt is a wellness brand rooted in nature and driven by purpose. Founded in 2017 by a husband and wife team with over 15 years of experience in the industry, we are proud pioneers in cannabis. We craft our batches with care, using clean earth-grown ingredients. From pain salves to nourishing skincare, everything we make supports your body's natural rhythm and healing.



Proudly a small business. Always grounded. Forever Made From Dirt.



Find our hemp CBD products on our website and find our 1:1 in licensed California retailers

read more