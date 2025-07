100mg CBD/100mg THC



Discover natural relief with our Pain Relief Salve, a botanical powerhouse crafted with precision. Infused with the cooling essence of peppermint, the soothing properties of pine, and the regenerative touch of tamanu oil, this salve is a rejuvenating balm for targeted relief. Peppermint provides an invigorating and cooling sensation, while pine offers a comforting warmth, creating a harmonious blend that eases discomfort. Tamanu oil, known for its skin-nourishing properties, adds an extra layer of care to promote recovery. Easy to apply and quick to absorb, our Pain Relief Salve is perfect for soothing muscles and joints after a workout or providing comfort for everyday aches.



read more