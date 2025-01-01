About this product
Available in 100mg, 250mg, 500mg, and Full Spectrum
Discover the invigorating relief of our Peppermint Pain Salve, expertly crafted to alleviate discomfort and restore your sense of well-being. Infused with the cooling essence of peppermint oil, this salve provides a refreshing sensation that penetrates deeply to ease muscle aches, joint pain, and tension.
Key Benefits:
Natural Ingredients: Made with high-quality, natural ingredients, our salve is free from harsh chemicals, making it a safe choice for your skin.
Cooling Sensation: The peppermint oil delivers an immediate cooling effect, helping to soothe inflamed areas and providing instant relief.
Promotes Relaxation: The aromatic properties of peppermint not only alleviate pain but also promote a sense of calm and relaxation, enhancing your overall comfort.
Versatile Use: Whether you’re dealing with soreness after a workout, chronic pain, or tension from everyday stress, this salve is perfect for targeted relief wherever you need it.
Easy Application: The convenient salve format makes it easy to apply directly to affected areas, allowing for quick absorption and immediate benefits.
Embrace the natural power of peppermint and experience the soothing relief you deserve. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to rejuvenation—add Peppermint Pain Salve to your wellness routine today!
Fulfillment
About this brand
Made From Dirt
Made From Dirt is a wellness brand rooted in nature and driven by purpose. Founded in 2017 by a husband and wife team with over 15 years of experience in the industry, we are proud pioneers in cannabis. We craft our batches with care, using clean earth-grown ingredients. From pain salves to nourishing skincare, everything we make supports your body's natural rhythm and healing.
Proudly a small business. Always grounded. Forever Made From Dirt.
Find our hemp CBD products on our website and find our 1:1 in licensed California retailers
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004885
