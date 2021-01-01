MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!
MAGDUG - The Only Dugout One Hitter with an Integrated Loading Tool & Silicone Mouth Piece on Pipe
About this product
• Made in the United States of America
• Integrated Load Tool
• Custom Pipe with Washable Silicone Butt
• Spring Tensioned Lid
• Dishwasher Safe High Impact Resistant Injection Molded Polymer Body for durability & weight saving - Successful 50 ft. drop to blacktop - Successful man stand: 265 lb. - NO CRACKS -
• ATTENTION DISPENSARY OWNERS - Custom Material Colors - Custom Logo Printing with UV curable ink (identical to golf ball logos) -
• Value Added for customers due to offering popular dugout alternative to vaping - advertising for dispensaries - drives flower consumption
Youtube Link Showing Use of Load Tool:
https://youtu.be/G4DoU26SExI
www.magdug.com
• Integrated Load Tool
• Custom Pipe with Washable Silicone Butt
• Spring Tensioned Lid
• Dishwasher Safe High Impact Resistant Injection Molded Polymer Body for durability & weight saving - Successful 50 ft. drop to blacktop - Successful man stand: 265 lb. - NO CRACKS -
• ATTENTION DISPENSARY OWNERS - Custom Material Colors - Custom Logo Printing with UV curable ink (identical to golf ball logos) -
• Value Added for customers due to offering popular dugout alternative to vaping - advertising for dispensaries - drives flower consumption
Youtube Link Showing Use of Load Tool:
https://youtu.be/G4DoU26SExI
www.magdug.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!