Updated to 250mg THC : 250mg CBD!



Lemon and lime go together like bike rides and sunshine. We updated this this classic duo with a perfect pairing of 250mg THC and 250mg CBD rolled into one for all the euphoria of THC and a healthy dose of sweet CBD. It’s a subtle and nuanced experience unlike any other, fit for a féte. Dress accordingly.



All natural ingredients, zero glycerin, corn syrup, or artificial ingredients.



84mg per teaspoon (42mg THC, 42mg CBD), 50mg per capful (25mg THC, 25mg CBD).