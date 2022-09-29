About this product
A year-end limited release from Magic Number, Bubbly elevates the cannabis experience beyond expectation.
Magic Number combines fresh-pressed apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower with 50mg live resin to create a sparkling, champagne-like beverage perfect for celebrations and sharing.
Infused for 2022 with 50mg of Cotton Cloud Kush live resin from Buddies.
Cotton Cloud Kush, a hybrid cross between Lavendar and Power Plant, was chosen for the 2022 vintage due to both its fruit and spun sugar aromas that pair so well with the sweet, semi-dry and floral Bubbly and its giggly and relaxing effects.
All natural with no artificial ingredients, glycerin, or corn syrup. Hand-filled and individually numbered.
Cheers to the holidays!
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880