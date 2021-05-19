New this year, we are very proud to offer Mega Bubbly, a very limited magnum of Bubbly (2 bottles of liquid) infused with 100mg Strawberry Guava solventless live rosin (indica hybrid) from Bo's Nose Knows.



Grown outdoors in the Southern Oregon sunshine, Bo's organically grown Strawberry Guava rosin was chosen for its ripe strawberry sweetness, earthy undertones and traces of gas that compliment the mild, tangy guava aroma. You will delight in how it pairs with Bubbly's sweet, slightly dry and floral afternotes. And the effect is like wrapping your mind and body in a warm, soft golden pillow. Relax into luxury with Magic x Bo's.



A year-end limited release from Magic Number, Bubbly elevates the cannabis experience beyond expectation. Each bottle is hand-filled and individually numbered.



All natural with no artificial ingredients, glycerin, or corn syrup.



Cheers to the holidays!