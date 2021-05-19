2022 Mega Bubbly - infused w/ 100mg Strawberry Guava Rosin from Bo's Nose Knows
About this product
Grown outdoors in the Southern Oregon sunshine, Bo's organically grown Strawberry Guava rosin was chosen for its ripe strawberry sweetness, earthy undertones and traces of gas that compliment the mild, tangy guava aroma. You will delight in how it pairs with Bubbly's sweet, slightly dry and floral afternotes. And the effect is like wrapping your mind and body in a warm, soft golden pillow. Relax into luxury with Magic x Bo's.
A year-end limited release from Magic Number, Bubbly elevates the cannabis experience beyond expectation. Each bottle is hand-filled and individually numbered.
All natural with no artificial ingredients, glycerin, or corn syrup.
Cheers to the holidays!
About this strain
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strawberry Guava effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber