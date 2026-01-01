About this product
Drift into the night with a perfectly balanced blend designed for deep relaxation and easy evenings. Our new Blueberry Dream Sleepytime Syrup features an even 1:1:1 ratio of THC, CBN, and CBD—three cannabinoids known for working together to help you unwind, quiet the mind, and ease into rest.
300mg THC : 300mg CBN : 300mg CBD
Each 1ml dropper contains 5mg:5mg:5mg for accurate low dose measurements.
2oz bottle, 12 bottles per case. Pasteurized for safety and shelf-stability.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-1004593C880
