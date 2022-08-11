CBD+ is our way of offering a low-dose CBD-dominant beverage with just a skootch of THC to encourage the symphony effect. Coming from a single plant, we infuse this beverage with 25mg CBD and 3mg THC....imagine resting in a lounge chair in the sun and you'll know where we're coming from.



Our zero-calorie seltzer is the perfect way to enjoy this single-strain goodness. Find out why liquid edibles are the fastest acting edibles available.



100% all-natural flavors, delicious Bend water, and featuring single strain live resin. Strain information is always printed on the lab results panel.