About this product
CBD+ is our way of offering a low-dose CBD-dominant beverage with just a skootch of THC to encourage the symphony effect. Coming from a single plant, we infuse this beverage with 25mg CBD and 3mg THC....imagine resting in a lounge chair in the sun and you'll know where we're coming from.
Sweet, bubbly, and delightful...this soda redefines the liquid edible experience. Find out why liquid edibles are the fastest acting edibles available.
Oregon’s first cannabis soda in a can. 100% all-natural flavors, delicious Bend water, and featuring single strain live resin from Buddies Liquid Diamonds™, with terpene levels between 1-5%. Strain information is always printed on the lab results panel.
Sweet, bubbly, and delightful...this soda redefines the liquid edible experience. Find out why liquid edibles are the fastest acting edibles available.
Oregon’s first cannabis soda in a can. 100% all-natural flavors, delicious Bend water, and featuring single strain live resin from Buddies Liquid Diamonds™, with terpene levels between 1-5%. Strain information is always printed on the lab results panel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880