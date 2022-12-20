CBD+ is our way of offering a low-dose CBD-dominant beverage with just a skootch of THC to encourage the symphony effect. Coming from a single plant, we infuse this beverage with 25mg CBD and 3mg THC....imagine resting in a lounge chair in the sun and you'll know where we're coming from.



Sweet, bubbly, and delightful...this soda redefines the liquid edible experience. Find out why liquid edibles are the fastest acting edibles available.



Oregon’s first cannabis soda in a can. 100% all-natural flavors, delicious Bend water, and featuring single strain live resin from Buddies Liquid Diamonds™, with terpene levels between 1-5%. Strain information is always printed on the lab results panel.