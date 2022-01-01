About this product
Like the cool side of satin. You know what I mean. Cream Soda Magic Drops serve up 100% single strain full spectrum Indica extract for maximum relaxation. Subtle, smooth vanilla overtones ease you into a sweet Indica-induced bliss. Sweet dreams…
All natural ingredients, no glycerin, corn syrup, or alcohol. Pure, unadulterated delight.
