Lemon and lime go together like bike rides and sunshine. Magic Number doubled down on this classic duo with a perfect pairing of THC and CBD rolled into one for all the euphoria of THC and a healthy dose of sweet CBD. It’s a subtle and nuanced experience unlike any other. Dress accordingly.



Our sweet syrups are made with 100% all natural ingredients and single strain live resin (or live rosin). They are water-soluble and contain no alcohol, glycerin, lecithin or corn syrup.



Strain information and input type is always printed on the front of the label.



Mega Drops

120mL bottle contains 1000mg THC and 1000mg CBD



Mega Drops dosing

125mg THC and 125mg CBD per Tablespoon

42mg THC and 42mg CBD per Teaspoon

8mg THC and 8mg CBD per mL



Ingredients

Water, Invert Sugar, Cannabis Extract (Full Spectrum), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Natural Citrus Extract (preservative).



